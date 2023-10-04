Charleston woman charged with kidnapping after taking kids

RAND, W.Va. — A woman faces two counts of felony kidnapping after taking her children from her mother’s property.

Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said Breanna Brown, 27, of Charleston, grabbed her children on Midland Avenue in Rand at around 8 o’clock last night.

Deputies said Brown had previously lost custody of the children, ages 5 and 7. Their father has sole custody.

Deputies began looking for Brown and found her after 10 p.m. at the Quincy McDonald’s. The kids were with her. They were unharmed.

Brown is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bail.