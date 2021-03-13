Charleston woman charged in early morning stabbing

A Dunbar woman is in critical condition at a Charleston hospital after being stabbed multiple times inside a convenience store near the state capitol early Saturday morning.

Chastanay Joseph (Photo/CPD)

According to Charleston city police, Trinita Cooper, 38, was stabbed in her upper body during an altercation that involved a large group of women.

Officers charged Chastanay Joseph, 22, of Charleston, with malicious wounding.

Investigators said multiple women entered the 7-Eleven on Washington Street East at around 3 a.m. and a fight started. It spread to the parking lot and then back inside the store where Cooper was stabbed.

Joseph wasn’t arrested immediately. She was treated for a stab wound to her hand but on further investigation, police said they determined she was the one who had stabbed Cooper.

Joseph will be arraigned and held in the South Central Regional Jail.

Cooper is in critical condition at CAMC.