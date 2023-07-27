Charleston woman allegedly used Oklahoma mans card to book hotel room

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman Tuesday for allegedly committing credit card fraud.

A deputy was contacted by a man from Oklahoma who said he had received an email regarding suspicious activity with his card. The man said his card had been used to book a hotel room at the Holiday Inn in Cross Lanes.

While investigating the matter at the Holiday Inn, deputies spoke with the hotel manager who had already spoken to the Oklahoma man. The manager told deputies the room was registered to

a Mariah Young. Deputies were provided with a description of her, and her room number. Upon checking the room, Young was not found there.

As deputies were leaving the Holiday Inn, a U-Haul truck was spotted in the parking lot with a woman matching the description they were given. Deputies were able to identify the woman as Mariah Young, 30, of Charleston.

Deputies said when they spoke to Young about the hotel room, she said “I did not book the room, my friend did”.

Young was arrested for obtaining money, property, and services by false pretenses.

If convicted, Young could face one to 10 years behind bars, or one year in jail and be fined up to $2,500. She is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $1,500 cash bond.