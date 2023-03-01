Charleston will soon find out who’s headlining this years Regatta

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston officials are set to announce the headline performers for this years Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin will be joined by the Regatta Commission and the title sponsor of the event, Encova Insurance, Wednesday at the insurance company offices on Quarrier Street for the announcement.

The 2022 music lineup had some heavy hitters such as Martina McBride, the Four Tops, and Rick Springfield.

This years Regatta will be held from June 30 to the 4th of July, which is on a Tuesday this year. The Regatta returns for a second straight year after it was absent for 13 years.

The 5-day 2022 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta generated over $31 million in economic impact, while creating just shy of 6,000 jobs. It attracted an estimated 210,000 people.

It was reported that of the estimated 210,000 attendees, 71% were locals and 29% were people from at least 50 miles outside the city.