Charleston Veterans Day Parade set for Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One of the longest-running Veterans Day parades in the country will celebrate another year when Charleston’s kicks off Thursday at 11 a.m.

The City of Charleston and John Brawley Post 20 of the American Legion host the event, in its 80th year, that returns to an in-person following a virtual parade in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“We’re returning to something of a normal parade this year. We’re looking at more than 50 units that have already signed up to participate,” event organizer Ed Converse said on a recent appearance on 580-LIVE.

Converse said the parade route begins going east on Kanawha Boulevard before turning left on Capitol Street and then to Quarrier Street. From Quarrier, the parade heads to Goshorn Street before returning to the boulevard.

A short ceremony at Haddad Riverfront Park will take place immediately after the parade and will include guest speaker, United States Marshal Michael T. Baylous. A World War II veteran is scheduled to be the grand marshal.

“Come outside your business, drive on down. Come get yourself a sandwich and stand there and honor the men and women that we owe so much,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

Converse said anyone wanting to participate can call the mayor’s office at 304-348-8174, his phone at 304-545-4057.