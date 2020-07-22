Charleston upgrades West Side parking meters

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The city of Charleston has installed 109 upgraded parking meters in the West Side district.

The meters are located on Bigley Avenue, Washington Street West, Tennessee Avenue, Indiana Avenue, Seacrest Alley and Virginia Street.

The meters allow for mobile payments through the ParkMobile app.

“We are excited to introduce upgraded parking meters on Charleston’s West Side that will allow folks to have multiple pay option,” Mayor Amy Goodwin said. “Payments can be made with coins or by using the mobile app which allows flexibility and ease when frequenting West Side businesses.”

Parking rates on the West Side are $0.25 an hour with no limit on how long someone can park in a metered space. Using the app adds a $0.41 fee per transaction.