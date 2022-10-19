Charleston unveils new ambulance to mark 50 years of Emergency Medical Services

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new ambulance has hit the road in Charleston to mark the 50th anniversary of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in the Capital City.

The ambulance, featuring the original blue, white and orange colors of the Charleston Emergency Ambulance Service, was unveiled Wednesday morning at the Charleston Fire Department’s Training Center on Lee Street.

“This truck symbolizes more than just a new ambulance on the street of Charleston. It is a nod to where we’ve been and it is a nod to where we’re going,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin told MetroNews.

EMS in Charleston was established in 1972. The Charleston Fire Department and EMS services merged in 1996. Charleston Fire Chief Shawn Wanner said that’s when the department changed the color of the ambulance from white to red.

“I got hired in 1996. That occurred right after my group got hired, so they ended up painting it red to match the fire trucks,” Wanner said.

The anniversary ambulance will run 24 hour shifts just like the other five ambulances the city operates.

Goodwin said it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to be a first responder. She described their service to the city as a “brotherhood.”

“They live with each other. They eat dinner with each other. They share each other’s lives with each other. Sometimes they spend in a week’s time more than their own spouses and children,” she said.

The mayor said she receives alerts every time EMS is called and she does that for a reason.

“If they’re up, I want to know where they are because I’m a mayor but I’m a mom first. I care about them just as much I do my own family,” she said.

Goodwin said Charleston first responders are special because they truly care about serving others.

“Out firefighters, our EMS workers, they work with their heads. They are the best trained first responders in the state of West Virginia, but they also use their hearts. We’re a compassionate city,” she said.