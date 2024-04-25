Charleston truck driver wins third Truck Driving Championship

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A professional truck driver from Charleston conquered the West Virginia Trucking Association’s Annual Truck Driving Championship over the weekend yet again.

Larry Gorby, a driver for XPO, was named Grand Champion of the event Saturday in Parkersburg. Gorby has been a professional truck driver for 33 years and has participated in the WV Truck Driving Championships 23 times. He’s won his class of competition six times and the Grand Champion Award now and impressive three times.

Professional truck drivers completed a number of tests to show off their knowledge and skills relating to truck driving. 36 professional truck drivers representing multiple West Virginia-based motor freight companies took part in the driving competition

“The purpose of the Truck Driving Championship is to give trucking professionals the opportunity to test their driving and safety skills against their West Virginia peers,” said Traci Nelson, President of the West Virginia Trucking Association. “The competition mirrors what professional truck drivers must do day-in and day-out to maintain safety records unmatched by any other segment of the driving public.”

The association also recognized drivers for their 2023 safety accomplishments in an awards ceremony Saturday.

Ronald Schoonover, of Elkins, WV, was honored with the WV Professional Driver of the Year Award. In his 40 year career, Schoonover, who drives for Houff Transfer, has driven over 4 million miles with no accidents.

Guy Barry, of Inwood, who also drives with Houff Transfer, earned the West Virginia Public Service Commission Driver of the Year Award. Smith too has driven for 40 years with over 4 million miles logged and no accidents.

Other winners were:

First Place Straight Truck: John Thompson, Hurricane, WV, FedEx Freight

First Place 3-Axle Tractor Semi-trailer: Mike Roberts, Eleanor, WV, XPO

First Place 4-Axle Tractor Semi-trailer: Larry Gorby, Charleston, WV, XPO

First Place 5-Axle Van: Ernest Adkins, Huntington, WV, Walmart Transportation

First Place Tank Truck: Brett Thompson, Ripley, WV, Walmart Transportation

First Place Flatbed: Justin Moody, Beckley, WV, Walmart Transportation

First Place Twin Trailers: William Adkins, South Point, OH, FedEx Freight

First Place Sleeper Berth: Jordan Jordan, Henderson, WV, Walmart Transportation

First Place Step Van: Brandon Wuletich, Caldwell, OH, FedEx

Pre-Trip Inspection Award: William Adkins, Southpoint, OH, FedEx Freight

Rookie of the Year: Ernest Adkins, Huntington, WV, Walmart Transportation

Team Champion Award: XPO

First-place drivers now get the chance to compete in the American Trucking Associations’ National Truck Driving Championship, also known as the Super Bowl of Safety, which takes place August 21-24 in Indianapolis, Indiana.