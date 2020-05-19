Charleston Town Center reopening Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Town Center mall will welcome back shoppers on Thursday after being closed for two months for the coronavirus pandemic.

The mall will be operating under new hours; the mall will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Retailer and restaurant hours will vary by business.

The mall is taking steps amid the pandemic, including adding hand-sanitizing stations, promoting social distancing and frequently cleaning all touchpoints.