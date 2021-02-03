Charleston Town Center on market

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Town Center mall is for sale.

Mayor Amy Goodwin confirmed the sale after several media reports.

U.S. Bank Association bought the mall during a January 2019 public auction. The former owners defaulted on a $93 million loan in late 2017, and the banking group filed a lawsuit to put the mall into receivership.

“This is an exciting day for everyone who has worked behind-the-scenes for the past two years to prepare the mall to be put on the market,” Goodwin said.

“With the recent renovations to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center and the upcoming changes to Slack Plaza, we feel that this is an attractive place for future business opportunities. We look forward to working with the sellers and any potential buyers to create a vibrant downtown attraction.”

News about the mall being for sale comes after several stores closed in January. The mall only has one remaining anchor store, JCPenney.