Charleston tourism making a comeback after difficult year due to COVID

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Tourism in the City of Charleston is back to pre-pandemic levels.

The Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau reported hotel occupancy this past weekend was at 75 percent occupancy, up from 30 percent this time last year. In 2019, the hotels ran at 77 percent.

Tim Brady

“It means that people are out moving around and they’re spending money,” said Tim Brady, president and CEO of the Charleston CVB.

Brady said restaurants were full and food trucks were busy Friday night during the first Live on the Levee of the season at Haddad Riverfront Park.

“We had food trucks that had to send members of their team back to their facilities to restock. That’s amazing from a financial standpoint in the city,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin during an appearance on “580 Live” heard on MetroNews affiliate 580-WCHS.

Amy Shuler Goodwin

At Appalachian Power Park, the CVB reported 3,700 tickets were sold for the Wiz Khalifa concert.

Brady said he’s optimistic about the rest of the summer.

“We think there are good things coming for Charleston and this weekend crystallized that. People are thirsty for things to do. They’re going to go out, attend events and spend money,” he said.

Travel to Charleston is rebounding too. Brady said about 50 percent of Americans are expected to hit the road this summer and that Charleston is a great weekend destination to do just that.

“We’re on the road back to pre-COVID days in the city,” he said.