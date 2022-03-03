Charleston to mark 73 years since Woolworth fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friday marks the 73rd anniversary of one of the worst fires in Charleston’s history.

Seven firefighters with the Charleston Fire Department were killed in the blaze at the Woolworth Department Store on March 4, 1949.

At least 15 additional firefighters were injured, two critically.

Charleston Fire Chief Shawn Wanner wasn’t alive at the time, but said the fire was worse than expected when crews arrived at the corner of Quarrier and Capitol streets.

“The first floor ended up collapsing with the firemen on it and they all went into the basement,” Wanner said on Thursday’s “580 Live” heard on MetroNews flagship station 580-WCHS.

As the firefighters stretched lines to spray a stream down a set of stairs to the basement, the floor gave way and plunged the firefighters into the flames below.

“Most of my career I’ve heard that they were found in many feet of water that was used to fight the fire. The water filled the basement up,” Wanner said.

It’s still unknown how the firemen died.

“I’m not really sure if they perished from drowning possibly or smoke inhalation or a combination of both,” he said.

Wanner said the city has worked to provide better protection to fire and EMS crews since then.

“Because of the seriousness of that fire, I think they started making changes toward building codes, getting inspectors in to inspect them. A lot of good things that happened for the fire service as far as protecting life and property,” he said.

Weather did not play a role in the fire, Wanner said. It broke out about 4 a.m. that day.

The Charleston Fire Department will hold a memorial ceremony Friday at 10 a.m. where the fire occurred at the corner of Quarrier and Capitol streets.