Charleston to host St. Patty’s Day events including Green Chili Shootout, Capitol Crawl

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several events are taking place in Charleston this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The Green Chili Shootout to benefit the Charleston Parkinson’s Support Group will be held outside Capitol Market from 12-4 p.m. Saturday.

Evan Osborn of Capitol Market said more than 50 cooks will be showing off their skills.

“This is the first year we’ve really had the opportunity to have the capacity to bring it back and we’re bringing it back big,” he said. “The winner will go on to the world championship later in the year in Myrtle Beach. We have 1-2 returning champions that are participating.”

The event is associated with the International Chili Society with a total payout of $1,000 for first place and a spot in the ICS World Championships. Second place receives $200, and third place receives $200.

Osborn said green chili or Verde is popular in the American southwest.

“It uses traditionally a tomatillo and jalapeno base and then as opposed to beef, it’s traditionally going to feature pork,” he said.

Adam Harris of Mountain Stage said they will also be a pro wrestling event at Capitol Market Saturday.

“The idea was to attach wrestling on to other successful events and try to prove what we’ve known for many years which is West Virginia is a pro-wrestling state and Charleston is a pro-wrestling city and we’re starting to act like that more and more now,” Harris said.

The St. Patrick’s Day Capitol Crawl will be held Saturday night. Charleston Urban Works and the Downtown Charleston Association are working together to host 13 pubs throughout Charleston’s East End and Downtown districts beginning at 6 p.m.

Ric Cavender of Charleston Urban Works said there will be more sites to visit thanks to an expansion between several groups to keep everyone safe.

“We have a trolly running by KRT, sponsored by Mountain State Beverage, and they will be on a loop starting at City Center in front of Fife Street. It will go to Lee Street Lounge and then go to the East End in front of the Red Carpet Lounge from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. for anyone wearing and has purchased their wristband to participate in the Capitol Crawl,” Cavender said.

Online registration is taking place on the Charleston Urban Works Facebook page. In-person registration can be made at Black Sheep Burritos and Brews at the start of the event. Each participant will be given three discounted beer tickets.

Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Tim Brady said the events coincide with the Boys State High School Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

“The goal is to drive activity in the city, not only for locals but also for visitors,” he said.

Osborn, Harris, Cavender and Brady were all guests on Friday’s “580 Live” with Dave Allen heard on 580-WCHS.