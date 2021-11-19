Charleston to get $1.8 million for Kanawha Boulevard East project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The city of Charleston will receive $1.8 million for a project to upgrade a portion of Kanawha Boulevard East.

The U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday announced the funding for the effort, known as the Charleston Capital Connector. The work will include upgrading around 3.5 miles of Kanawha Boulevard East and 0.25 miles of the Greenbrier Street corridors.

The project also involves planning and designing bike lane extensions from the South Side Bridge and the 35th Street Bridge and studying the feasibility of a Riverfront Streetcar lane.

“We’re proud to support these great projects that will improve infrastructure, strengthen supply chains, make us safer, advance equity, and combat climate change,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

“As in past years, we received far more applications than we could fund: this cycle saw about a ten-to-one ratio of requests to available dollars. But going forward, with the passage of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we will be able to support far more infrastructure projects to support jobs and everyday life in communities across the country.”

The funding is from the department’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity discretionary grants program.