Charleston streets to close for outdoor dining

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston will be closing Capitol and Hale streets starting Friday to allow for outdoor dining.

The streets will be closed from Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street, although a lane on hale Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street will remain open to allow access to the South Side Bridge.

“The City is committed to helping our small businesses. We have been working with restaurants for months to create an outdoor dining plan that is safe and gives our small businesses additional seating capacity,” Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said. “We are using Capitol Street and Hale Street as a pilot program and plan to expand this effort to include additional restaurants in other parts of the City.”

Restaurants will be responsible for providing tables, chairs and tents.

The streets will be closed from Friday at 3 p.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m.