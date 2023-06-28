Charleston streets closed off during Sternwheel Regatta

Charleston streets expected to be closed during Sternwheel Regatta:

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

All Day

Kanawha Boulevard, Hale Street to Ohio Avenue *one lane open from Clendenin Street to Pennsylvania Avenue

Unit Blocks (Virginia Street to Kanawha Boulevard)

Court Street – closed w/no public access

Laidley Street – local traffic only

Summers Street – local traffic only

Capitol Street – closed w/no public access

Truslow Street – local traffic only

Goshorn Street – local traffic only

9 a.m. — Capitol Street, Virginia Street to Lee Street

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

All Day

Kanawha Boulevard, Hale Street to Ohio Avenue *one lane open from Clendenin Street to Pennsylvania Avenue

Capitol Street, Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street

Unit Blocks (Virginia Street to Kanawha Boulevard)

Court Street – closed w/no public access

Laidley Street – local traffic only

Summers Street – local traffic only

Capitol Street – closed w/no public access

Truslow Street – local traffic only

Goshorn Street – local traffic only

Coors Light Fireworks Extravaganza

6 p.m. – Kanawha Boulevard closure will extend to Morris Street remain closed until the fireworks have concluded.

7 p.m. – Porter Road and MacCorkle Avenue will be closed to westbound traffic, MacCorkle Avenue and 119 will be closed to east bound traffic and Thayer Street and MacCorkle Avenue will be closed to east bound traffic. These streets will remain closed until the fireworks have concluded.

9 p.m. – Grosscup Road will be closed at Bridge Road and Louden Heights Road. The Southside Bridge will also close. These areas will remain closed until the fireworks have concluded.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

All Day

Kanawha Boulevard, Hale Street to Ohio Avenue *one lane open from Clendenin Street to Pennsylvania Avenue

Capitol Street, Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street

Unit Blocks (Virginia Street to Kanawha Boulevard)

Court Street – closed w/no public access

Laidley Street – local traffic only

Summers Street – local traffic only

Capitol Street – closed w/no public access

Truslow Street – local traffic only

Goshorn Street – local traffic only

Firecracker 5k

7 a.m. – Kanawha Boulevard, Magic Island to Hills Plaza

Route: Magic Island à West on Kanawha Boulevard à Big Lots Parking Lot (Hills Plaza) to turn around and return to Magic Island

Note: westbound lanes will open following event, eastbound lanes will remain closed for Fire Parade Staging

Fire Parade (rolling closure)

Staging: Kanawha Boulevard (river side), Magic Island towards Hills Plaza

Parade Start: 11 a.m.

Route: Kanawha Boulevard (closed for staging) à Ohio Avenue (rolling closure) à Virginia Street (rolling closure) à Leon Sullivan (rolling closure) à exit East on Kanawha Boulevard

Funeral Parade (includes rolling closure)

Staging: Capitol Street at Lee Triangle

Parade Start: 2 p.m.

Route: Capitol Street at Lee Triangle (closed) à Quarrier Street, from Capitol Street to Summers Street (rolling closure) à Summers Street, from Quarrier Street to Lee Street (rolling closure) à ends at City Center

SUNDAY, JULY 2

All Day

Kanawha Boulevard, Hale Street to Ohio Avenue *one lane open from Clendenin Street to Pennsylvania Avenue

Capitol Street, Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street

Unit Blocks (Virginia Street to Kanawha Boulevard)

Court Street – closed w/no public access

Laidley Street – local traffic only

Summers Street – local traffic only

Capitol Street – closed w/no public access

Truslow Street – local traffic only

Goshorn Street – local traffic only

Hot Diggity Dogs Classic Car Show (includes rolling closure)

7 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Summers Street, from Quarrier Street to Lee Street.

Note: Vehicles will be permitted to access Summers Street via Quarrier Street to enter and exit the Summers Street Parking Garage.

The Great Rubber Duck Race (includes rolling closure)

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Southside Bridge (rolling closure)

Gino’s Pizza & Spaghetti House Sternwheel Boat Races

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Kanawha Boulevard closure will extend to Morris Street to allow for additional area to view the sternwheel boat races

MONDAY, JULY 3

All Day

Kanawha Boulevard, Hale Street to Ohio Avenue

*one lane open from Clendenin Street to Pennsylvania Avenue

Capitol Street, Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street

Unit Blocks (Virginia Street to Kanawha Boulevard)

Court Street – closed w/no public access

Laidley Street – local traffic only

Summers Street – local traffic only

Capitol Street – closed w/no public access

Truslow Street – local traffic only

Goshorn Street – local traffic only

TUESDAY, JULY 4

All Day

Kanawha Boulevard, Hale Street to Ohio Avenue *one lane open from Clendenin Street to Pennsylvania Avenue

Capitol Street, Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street

Unit Blocks (Virginia Street to Kanawha Boulevard)

Court Street – closed w/no public access

Laidley Street – local traffic only

Summers Street – local traffic only

Capitol Street – closed w/no public access

Truslow Street – local traffic only

Goshorn Street – local traffic only

July 4th Fireworks

6 p.m. – Kanawha Boulevard closure will extend to Morris Street remain closed until the fireworks have concluded.

7 p.m. – Porter Road and MacCorkle Avenue will be closed to westbound traffic, MacCorkle Avenue and 119 will be closed to east bound traffic and Thayer Street and MacCorkle Avenue will be closed to east bound traffic. These streets will remain closed until the fireworks have concluded.

9 p.m. – Grosscup Road will be closed at Bridge Road and Louden Heights Road. The Southside Bridge will also close. These areas will remain closed until the fireworks have concluded.

WEDNESAY, JULY 5

The unit block of Capitol Street, from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street, will remain closed until the main stage has been removed from the area.

Kanawha Boulevard, Hale Street to Ohio Avenue will remain closed to allow vendors to load out and exit.

The following unit blocks (Virginia Street to Kanawha Boulevard) will also remain closed during tear down / load out: Court Street, Laidley Street, and Summers Street.

Kanawha Boulevard, except for the section between Court Street and Capitol Street, is anticipated to open the evening of July 5.

Kanawha Boulevard, from Court Street to Capitol Street will not reopen until all vendors / other items are out of the area and the traffic signal has been reattached. This section of the Boulevard may not re-open until Thursday, July 6.