Charleston Sternwheel Regatta begins; festival goes through Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After months of anticipation and build-up from city leaders, the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta began Thursday.

The five-day festival will feature multiple events and music performances.

The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta has not taken place since 2009. Officials and public figures have pushed the event since the announcement about its return last October.

“I was a big Regatta fan when I was a kid,” Christopher Wade of Charleston said. “My father and mother were big in the Regatta, so the fact it’s back, it’s going to bring so many people back to the Valley just to watch.”

Wade attended one of the first events, the Slack Plaza Slam professional wrestling exhibition.

“I’m a big people person, and I’m a big wrestling fan as well,” he said. “Combine the two, and it seemed like the perfect opportunity to spend my lunch break.”

South Charleston resident Adam Rogers said he is excited about the festival.

“It’s one of the bigger events we’ve had in the area since COVID,” he said. “To have it for five days on Fourth of July weekend, it’s just a great way to get back out and see everybody again and reconnect with everybody here in the community.”

The festival goes through Monday.