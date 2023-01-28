Charleston, St. Albans men charged in Huntington murder

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Four Kanawha County men have been charged in connection with a Nov. 30, 2022 murder in Huntington.

Huntington police allege the four killed Christopher Johnson. His body was found near 18th Street and 9th Avenue. He had been shot.

Police arrested three of the four men Friday.

Malik Hawk, 25, of Charleston, and Lawrence Foye, 37, of St. Albans, were arrested after they were pulled over for speeding on Interstate 64 in Hurricane Friday afternoon. Police discovered Huntington police had murder warrants for the two.

Police also arrested a third suspect, Demarquis Patterson, 19, of Charleston, at about 6 p.m. Friday in Buffalo.

Huntington police said they are still looking for Matthew Daughtery, 24, of Charleston, who is also charged with murder.

U.S. Marshals helped make the arrests Friday along with Hurricane police and Putnam and Kanawha County deputies.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911 or HPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 304-696-4420 ext. 1032, or the U.S. Marshals at 304-347-5136. Tips can be left anonymously at 304-696-4444.