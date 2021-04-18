Charleston spring clean-up events begin Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The city of Charleston’s annual spring “Team Up to Clean Up” will begin this weekend.

City officials are inviting residents to take part in the weekly cleaning events, in which each weekend will focus on different neighborhoods in West Virginia’s capital city.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said recently on “580 Live” the events help improve the city’s image and appearance.

“Every single week, we host investors to come into the city,” she said. “They’re looking around, and it does make a difference.”

This year marks the third-straight series of clean-up events, which will be held each Saturday through May 22:

April 24: West Side and North Charleston

— Pick-up location: North Charleston Community Center (2009 7th Ave.)

— Pick-up location: Mary C. Snow Elementary (100 Florida St.)

May 1: Kanawha City

— Pick-up location: Kanawha City Community Center (3511 Venable Ave.)

May 8: Bigley Avenue/Westmoreland

— Pick-up location: Bigley Piggly Wiggly (10 Spring St.)

May 15: South Hills

— Pick-up location: George Washington High School (1522 Tennis Club Rd.)

May 22: East End

— Pick-up location: Clay Center – Walker Circle (1 Clay Square)

All events will go from 8 a.m. to noon.

Anyone interested in participating should register at https://charlestonwv.gov/cleanup or by calling 304-348-8174.