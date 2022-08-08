Charleston shooting now murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The victim of a broad daylight shootout on Charleston’s West Side has died of his injuries.

According to Charleston police, James Hambrick, 42, of Charleston, died Sunday at Charleston Area Medical Center. He was shot in the head Friday afternoon as he exited a home at the corner of Hunt Ave. and 6th Street.

“It was a disturbance type call. He was arguing with several males, guns were drawn, several shots were fired, and he was struck in the head. He was pronounced deceased on Sunday,” Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett said Monday.

Police were quickly on the scene and managed to catch the car which sped from the area. According to Hazelett, five people were detained in connection with the shooting and one was charged with wanton endangerment. However, now that Hambrick has died, the charges are escalated.

“We’re still trying to work through who was the actual shooter on the victim. But this is now upgraded to a homicide investigation with the charge upgraded to murder,” he said.

Police continue to interview witnesses and review footage from several video surveillance systems in the area.