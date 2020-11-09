Charleston set for virtual Veterans Day celebration

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of Charleston will have its annual Veterans Day celebration this week but it will be nearly all virtual due to COVID-19.

The 79th annual remembrance of veterans across the country, West Virginia and Charleston will kick off with services on Wednesday at 9.a.m. with a stream on the city of Charleston’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Ed Converse of the John Brawley Post 20 of the American Legion both appeared on Monday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS to discuss the plans they have been working on for months. Converse said while it’s disappointing there will be no parade, the city has made the most of it

“Between you and your staff, I believe you have come up with a good plan to keep us all safe and to continue the celebration thats started back in April 1942,” Converse said to Goodwin on the show.

The first streaming ceremony will include segments from Maj. General Jason Bohm, the commanding general for Marine Corps Training Command in Quantico, Gold Star Mothers and messages from several elected officials.

The ceremony was recorded a few weeks ago, according to Goodwin and she said she was humbled by the experience.

“Meeting with those Gold Star Mothers being reminded, when they show up in their all-white with their children’s faces on buttons, pins, it grounds you and takes you back. Being a mother, I can’t imagine losing a child,” she said.

Converse echoed the sentiments about the Gold Star Mothers.

“The Gold Star Mothers are the genuine article. They are the greatest group of women that you’d ever want to meet,” he said.

Converse said two wreath-laying ceremonies will take place Wednesday. The first will take place on the front steps of City Hall at 11 a.m. and the second will take place at Spring Hill Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

The city is requiring social distancing and face coverings at those ceremonies. They will stream on the city of Charleston’s Facebook page for those that wish to view them.