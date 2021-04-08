Charleston set for reopen of outdoor dining

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With warmer temperatures here to stay, outdoor dining returns to Charleston beginning this weekend.

The City of Charleston announced that blocks of Capitol & Hale Streets will close to allow outdoor dining beginning Friday through Labor Day. Capitol Street will be closed each Friday beginning at 3 p.m. through Sunday at 11 p.m. Hale Street will be closed Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Capitol Street and Hale Street will be closed from Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street. One lane will be open on Hale Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street for access to the South Side Bridge. Virginia Street and Quarrier Street will remain open, the city said in a release.

Jane Bostic, Assistant to Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin recently said on 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS that outdoor dining helps the entire downtown landscape.

“This brings more folks downtown that walk around and see other businesses. A lot of times you go, you walk in the restaurant, you eat and you leave. You don’t realize the retail shop that was across the street or where you can conduct other business,” Bostic said.

It became popular in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and business owners had hoped for its return.

Restaurants will continue to provide tables, chairs, and tents in order to serve customers outside of their establishments. All items will be sanitized in accordance with Kanawha-Charleston Health Department guidelines. Quarrier Street will have bagged meters that are reserved for those picking up take-out orders.

Bostic said there are rules and regulations business owners must follow.

“Your footprint when you extend it outdoor has to attach to your business. You can’t say I’m going to do outdoor dining 50 feet away from my business, it has to attach to your business. You also have to contain that to your area,” she said.

The emergency service personnel will have access to Capitol Street & Hale Street throughout the closure.