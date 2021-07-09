Charleston set for busy entertainment night on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The music scene in Charleston will be hopping on Friday night and all in the downtown area.

While the annual Live on the Levee begins its 2021 lineup at Haddad Riverfront Park, Multi-platinum-selling artist Wiz Khalifa will perform at Appalachian Power Park.

Khalifa’s show also includes hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and rapper Chevy Woods. The gates open at 5:30 and the show starts at 6:30.

Woody Woods of 98.7 The Beat said on Friday’s 580-LIVE that he credits West Virginia Power owner Andy Shea for helping get ‘Wiz’ to the ballpark.

“He’s a multi-platinum artist,” Woods said of Khalifa. “He’s one of those good guys. I have done four or five shows with Wiz Khalifa and he’s one of those guys that just love music. All genres of music.”

Khalifa is an award-winning performer whose hits include “Black and Yellow” and “See You Again, from the Fast and Furious soundtrack.

Woods said the show goes on rain or shine and tickets can be purchased at wvpower.com. Woods suggested the public not wait to buy tickets at the gate.

“We have to support shows. If we don’t support shows, we are going to lose them. We have to show Andy Shea that we can get out and go to Appalachian Power Park in full force,” Woods said.

Stratus kicks off the show for Live on the Levee at 6:30. Jim Strawn, the emcee for the annual music festival said the opening will rock.

“We have a very popular group that’s been entertaining the Kanawha Valley for over 40 years. A little Motown, some dance, some funk. You can’t sit still when Joe Lloyd and Stratus are playing. You just can’t do it,” Strawn said on Friday’s 580-LIVE.

Second Helping: The American Lynyrd Skynyrd Show will then perform two sets from 7:45 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. and from 8:45 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

“Expect every note to be exact. Expect a big show, expect a big sound, expect a big backdrop. Expect a big evening when you revert back to your time of youth, your time of fun,” Strawn said.

There will be food trucks lining the Kanawha Boulevard for the free levee event.