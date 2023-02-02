Charleston sees boost to transportation efforts with new grant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The city of Charleston has received $200k through a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program will develop a plan of action for Charleston in hopes to improve roads and address traffic fatalities. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the grant Wednesday.

“Safety on our roadways is paramount, whether you’re driving, cycling, or walking,” said the Mayor. “This federal funding will allow Charleston to develop a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan.”

Mayor Goodwin gave credit to Senators Joe Manchin and Moore Capito for their support in receiving this money, and highlighted a few community partners like the Charleston Area Alliance and Charleston Main Streets for keeping the roads safe.

The plan will include many different, cost-effective components like striping, lighting, and vegetation removal.