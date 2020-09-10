Charleston Sanitary Board sending warning letters to customers about termination process

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Sanitary Board is letting some customers know via letters that the termination process of their service may begin next month.

Steve Cooper, general manager of the Charleston Sanitary Board told 580-WCHS on Thursday that around 4,000 letters are in the process of being sent out and say the termination may begin Oct. 13.

“It is not a termination notice. It is letting folks know that the process could begin in mid-October,” Cooper said of the letters.

The letter states,”We have voluntarily continued this relief effort to assist our customers, most in need, despite the West Virginia Public Service Commission’s order lifting the restriction on non-pay shutoffs on July 3. However, we must return to normal operations soon and we plan to resume non-pay shutoffs on Oct. 13.”

It further says, “We sincerely value you as a customer and our entire staff here at the Charleston Sanitary Board (CSB) truly hopes that you and your family are doing well during these unprecedented times. This is a difficult time for everyone and despite the extraordinary challenges surrounding coronavirus we have done our very best to make sure that the sewer services we provide are available to all of our customers.”

The Sanitary Board is offering deferred payment agreements where a WV Photo ID and signature are required. The board has also partnered with the WV Department of Health and Human Resources. Someone can get help from the DHHR by calling 304-746-2360.

Cooper also noted the United Way’s 2-1-1 hotline from any phone.

“Financial hardships are pretty common right now, a lot of it due to COVID. We want our customers to know there are remedies for that and assistance available.”

“We want to help, we care about them. We understand this is a tough time.”