Charleston Roots Initiative continues to garner interest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More people from out-of-state are interested in moving to the City of Charleston.

The Charleston Roots Initiative has received a few dozen applications across the country from those considering living and working in the Capital City. The program is sponsored by the Charleston Area Alliance.

The alliance’s Communications and Events Coordinator Johanna Miesner said the portal was open for about a month.

“During the time the portal was open we received 40 applications from 17 different states,” Miesner said. “We have people from Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Florida, and Ohio.”

The goal of the program is to target people to live in the area with or without West Virginia ties seeking full-time employment in the Charleston area.

Miesner said the main reason people want to live here is to get away from the big city life.

“People had to desire to get away from the big city life. We can agree that we’ve seen a lot of that once the pandemic started. People want a bit more space and be able to step outside their door and be in nature, Miesner said.

Miesner said they are going to select around 6 applicants.

“We are looking to interview 12 to 14 people and then select 6 to 7 people to give the opportunity to move here,” Miesner said.

The program package offers $5,000, networking opportunities, local experiences, and memberships tailored to the applicant’s lifestyle.

Those that are selected will have 90 days after the commitment to move within a 50 miles radius of Charleston and will have to provide proof of residency and employment to receive the incentive payments.

You can find more information at www.CharlestonRoots.com.

