Charleston Roots Initiative back for another year of applicants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — City of Charleston officials are relaunching a relocation incentive program.

The Charleston Roots Initiative program is sponsored by the Charleston Area Alliance and the City of Charleston. It’s goal is targeting people to live in the area with or without West Virginia ties seeking full-time employment in the Charleston area.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said “The Charleston Roots Program offers an amazing opportunity for individuals to come to Charleston, live affordably, and find activities to fit every lifestyle. As we experience job growth throughout all parts of our city, we are excited to work with companies looking to engage those in high-demand positions.”

The program package offers $5,000, networking opportunities, local experiences, and memberships tailored to the applicants lifestyle.

“They have to secure a Charleston residence and they have to show us that they are employed to receives the incentives,” president and CEO of the Charleston Area Alliance Nicole Christian said.

Christian said people are already interested in living in Charleston “Through the first round of the portal, we had over a 150 applications and that just shows you people want to live here.”

Those that are selected will have 90 days after the commitment to move to within a 50 miles radius of Charleston and will have to provide proof of residency and employment to receive the incentive payments

Last year the program selected 12 out of over a 150 applications.

A $500 cash incentive will also be available for West Virginia residents that can recruit a family member or friend to move to Charleston area.

The portal will be open until June 30, at 5 p.m.

You can apply at www.CharlestonRoots.com.

Story by Chayce Matheny