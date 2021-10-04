Charleston Rod Run and Doo Wop returning to the boulevard this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Cars from all years, makes and models will be back to lining the Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston this week.

The 15th annual Charleston Rod Run and Doo Wop is set for October 7-9. An evening cruise-in is scheduled for October 6.

Randy Damron, board member of the Charleston Rod Run and Doo Wop told 580-WCHS that this year’s theme is Cars Are Back, after the 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19.

“Car enthusiasts bring everything from the 1920s to new cars. The term Rod Run and Doo Wop implies cars from the 1950s and 1960s, the muscle cars. We will have a huge array of those,” Damron said.

Damron added that they have around 650 cars registered as of Friday, on pace with an average of 700 in previous years before the pandemic. The cars line the boulevard from Magic Island to the South Side Bridge.

Car owners from 13 states will be represented including West Virginia. Damron said the traditional fans from Canada will not be able to make this year’s show.

“That beautiful drive down the boulevard. The tree-lined streets. The car owners enjoy driving the boulevard and displaying their cars here with that beautiful backdrop,” Damron said of what attracts the hundred of owners every year.

The Cruise-In Wednesday will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 200 Cross Terrace Boulevard in the parking lots of Cabela and Home Depot in Southridge. Four $500 drawings and door prizes will be featured. Included in the Cruise-In will be Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin in a parade.

On Thursday of the event, there will be a concert at Haddad Riverfront Park at 7:30 p.m. featuring Rodeo 45. Saturday’s music includes MindBender at 7:30 p.m. and The Reflections at 8:30 p.m. Sunday’s show features The Esquires at 7:30 p.m. followed by a Zambelli Fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

There will also be food, drink vendors all weekend along with The Shops at Doo Wop and a silent auction inside the Four Seasons hotel.

VIEW: 2021 Schedule of Rod Run and Doo Wop

Damron expects a large crowd to come back after last year’s cancelation. He said the 2020 decision was made by following directions from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the City of Charleston.

“This year we are asking people to be smart about it,” Damron said. “COVID is still around but if people do the right thing and be smart about it, we feel we can get through the car show without a problem.”