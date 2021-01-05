Charleston Restaurant Week postponed due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The popular Charleston Restaurant Week, typically scheduled during the last week of January, has been postponed due to the developments with COVID-19.

Dickinson Gould, President of Buzz Food Service and organizer of Charleston Restaurant Week told 580-WCHS that the decision on the 8th annual event did not come easy. But he said it was important to postpone and not cancel.

“We are hopeful the local health situation will improve to the point where we can invite and encourage people to gather in public again. Now just doesn’t seem like the right time to do that,” Gould said.

Gould said the organizers of the week discussed other ways of holding the event including carryout deals at restaurants but said the alternatives were substandard to waiting and doing the event right.

The six-day event brings in around $500,000 to a few dozen restaurants in the capital city. Over 10,000 additional meals are sold during the week where establishments hold special menus for special prices.

Gould said he does not have a target date for when the event can be held.

“You can argue that restaurants need it now more than ever. We feel the same way. We anguished over the decision but health and safety come first. Late January of 2021 is not the right time to hold this type of event,” Gould said.

Gould encouraged patrons to continue to support restaurants whether it is dine-in, carryout or delivery. He said for more information to reach out directly to restaurants.

“Call them and ask them how to help. Call them and ask them if carryout is the best way to do it, if a gift card is the best way to do it, or in some cases may be just staying away is the best result,” Gould said.

Charleston Restaurant Week began in the aftermath of the 2014 water crisis and occurs annually during a traditionally slow time for the restaurant industry, a release said. It has grown into one of the city’s premier events, winning the Community Celebration Award in 2019 from the Charleston Area Alliance.

Story by Jake Flatley