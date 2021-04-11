Charleston residents hold unity march honoring Taylor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A group of 60 Charleston residents marched through Charleston’s West Side on Sunday to show unity following the death of K.J. Taylor.

Taylor, 18, died Wednesday after being shot at the corner of Central and Glenwood avenues. Taylor was well known in the community and a standout football and basketball player at Capital High School. The Charleston Police Department is leading an investigation.

Charleston residents, including Capital High School students, held a vigil Friday evening at the site of the shooting, which also served as the starting point of Sunday’s march to Magic Island.

“No one needs to feel like they’re alone. That’s why these kids are out in the street right now,” said Martec Washington, who helped organize the event. “They feel like they’re out here fighting for their lives, and they feel alone and hopeless. If we start showing them love and our community love, we can actually change things.”

Washington, a lifelong West Side resident, described Taylor as an “outstanding young man.” He said raising awareness of community issues and holding discussions about the West Side will be instrumental in addressing the community’s grief.

“To see all these people come out means the world,” Washington said. “It means that people understand and they finally see what’s going on. They’re not just complaining, writing a letter or making a Facebook post. Now, they’re here to help, and I’m glad because now we can make a difference.”

The Charleston Police Department on Friday released images of a vehicle allegedly connected to the shooting. Police are looking for a gray 2000s model Ford F-150.

