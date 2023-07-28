Charleston residents comment on Women’s Health Center seeking syringe service program license

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Over 100 residents came to Charleston Thursday afternoon to voice their support or displeasure with a new needle exchange program proposed by the Women’s Health Center for their clinic.

The Women’s Health Center has applied for a syringe service program license. The Charleston City Council is expected to vote on the program being instated at the Women’s Health Center on the city’s West Side in August.

Before a decision is made, a public hearing must first take place, and it did Thursday afternoon at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. Over 100 people showed up. Some people had to sit and listen out in the lobby down the hall from the meeting room where the hearing was held.

One Charleston resident, Paul Dalzell, said he and countless others that showed up are in full support of the program coming to the community.

“People who inject drugs, they’re reusing needles over and over again and sharing them,” Dalzell said. “That’s not the best practice.”

Dalzell believes the city is in the middle of a “health emergency.”

The hearing began with remarks made by City Clerk Miles Cary. He recognized the city council members who were in attendance, of which there were a handful.

Then, Harm Reduction Coordinator from the Women’s Health Center Iris Sidikman spoke to the purpose of the hearing and what they hope to accomplish with adding the needle exchange program to their west side facility. Sidikman said the license their applying for will exist under the Harm Reduction Program at their clinic

“It’s gonna offer so much more than just syringes,” Sidikman said about the program. “This includes wound care, reproductive healthcare, primary healthcare and substance abuse treatment.”

A syringe mailbox has already been sitting outside the Women’s Health Center, ever since the beginning of 2022 for people to dispose of their syringes. Sidikman said they have removed over 5,000 syringes this year alone.

“Syringe service programs reduce rates of HIV, Hepatitis B and fatal overdoses,” said Sidikman.

Following the reading of more than 20 emails sent in by residents to city council, some for the program and some against it, the floor was opened up for public comment.

Dannie Dineen was the first to speak. She said without the syringe service program, she’s not sure where she would be.

“It personally saved my life, ” Dineen said, who is the city’s quick response team coordinator, and a former drug abuser.

Dineen shared a personal story of her drug abuse and was thankful for the program helping her out.

“If it weren’t for harm reduction, I don’t believe I would be standing here before you today,” she said. “I want to be able to do the work that I do to help others like me.”

Some who spoke against the syringe service were Parker Pimm. He recently moved to Charleston from Washington D.C. and wasn’t happy to hear about the possibility of the program being close to his house.

“Come to find out, they’re going to be distributing heroin needles to junkies 200 yards from my house,” Pimm said.

“It’s a magnet for drug users,” he said about the program. “There’s no question about it. They’re going to have to come exchange their needles and shoot up as soon as they get their clean needle.”

Pimm said he has neighbors that used to live the East End and they remember the last time a needle exchange program was a controversy in the city.

In 2018, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s needle exchange program was shut down after mismanagement within the agency came to light and complaints about needles not making it to proper disposal boxes became common.

“There were stories of drug users sleeping on peoples porches or passed out in their front yard,” said Pimm. “I don’t see how how that’s going to be any different in this instance.”

Pam Stevens and her husband Tom also spoke at the hearing. They said they lost their only son to a lethal drug injection on the street. Pam Stevens said they support the harm reduction program, but also said they expect drug users to take advantage of the needle exchange program and the syringe exchange should not be approved for the Women’s Health Center.

The next Charleston City Council meeting is scheduled for August 7.