Charleston, Regatta leaders showcase upcoming Slack Plaza events

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Just days away from one of the most anticipated events in Charleston in years, city officials showcased events of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta that will be held at Slack Plaza.

On Thursday, Charleston Sternwheel Regatta leaders stood alongside city leaders to talk about what will be at the new facility from June 30 to July 4 during the Regatta.

Highlights include Battle of the Bands, Regatta Rewind (a throwback to the 80s/90s music of the Regatta years) Comedy Showcase, mountain Thyme, Slack Plaza Slam (pro wrestling), and the Cornhole Tournament.

“This city is going to be alive. No matter what part of it you’re in – Slack Plaza, Kanawha Boulevard, Capitol Street, or Magic Island – Charleston is alive,” Jane Bostic, special assistant to Charleston Mayor Goodwin said.

Slack Plaza Slam will be held June 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Battle of the Bands will be on July 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. while the Comedy Showcase will be held afterwards from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Slack Plaza.

The Regatta Rewind from Rock City Cake Company will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Slack Plaza on July 2.

Bostic said the events at Slack Plaza are scheduled in a way that patrons of the Regatta can attend them plus attend events at Haddad Riverfront Park.

There will be a kids area at the Regatta at Magic Island.

To view the schedule of Regatta events, CLICK HERE.