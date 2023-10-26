Charleston Public Works crews test plow trucks during ‘dry run’ ahead of winter season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Public Works crews are preparing for the upcoming winter season by testing salt trucks and other equipment needed to keep the roads clear.

Employees went on a “dry run” down city streets Thursday morning.

Public Works Director Brent Webster said it’s important to address problems now compared to when the snow starts to fall in the middle of the night.

“We have so many new drivers that it’s good for them to familiarize themselves because there’s manhole covers or obstructions that you don’t want to have to fool with at 2:00 in the morning when it’s dark and snowing,” he said.

Webster said some issues they typically find with the equipment has to do with lighting and wiring. They’ll write those issues down to work on before the inclement weather starts.

Having paved roads is important for everyone, Webster said, including school buses and emergency vehicles.

“I’d say it’s the most important thing we do. There’s a lot of good work and a lot of valuable things that the street department does, but we’ve got to keep the roads safe for people to travel on,” he said.

While city crews are hoping for a mild winter, Webster said they’re prepared for anything, but that it’s going to take effort from both the city and the general public.

“We just seek cooperation from the public to stay home when they can and park in the driveways when they can instead of on the roadways,” he said.

The city does not plow major interstates like I-64, I-77 or I-79. That responsibility is up to the state Department of Transportation.