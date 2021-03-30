Charleston Public Safety Committee approves changes to needle exchange program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston city councilmembers advanced a bill Tuesday to change the city’s statute regarding hypodermic needles and distribution efforts.

The Charleston City Council Public Safety Committee approved a measure to require state certification for distributing needles. Programs would need approval from the state Bureau for Public Health to operate as a harm reduction program.

The vote comes two weeks after an attempt to survey more than 400 first responders on needle exchanges resulted in 136 responses with most opposing such programs.

The full city council’s next meeting is Monday.