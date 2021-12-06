Charleston prepares for snow ahead of Christmas parade

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha Valley is expected to see light snow this week, but Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says the weather shouldn’t impact the city’s upcoming Christmas parade.

The region could see a coating to an inch Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon. The parade is set for Thursday night.

“The good news is the parade temps look really good right now,” Goodwin said on Monday’s “580 Live” heard on 580-WCHS.

Tuesday’s high will be 38 and then creep up into the 40s Wednesday with a milder day in the 50s on Thursday, according to AccuWeather.

Goodwin is warning drivers to be careful on the roads.

“We’re going to have to watch for some icy spots. We’re monitoring bridges and overpasses,” she said. “Our crews are out and we will be monitoring for any downed branches.”

This year’s parade currently has 140 entries.

The parade route goes from the corner of Kanawha Boulevard, down Capitol Street to Washington Street, down Clendenin Street and then Clendenin down to the Boulevard in between the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center to the Town Center Mall.

City of Charleston spokesperson Mackenzie Spencer said the parade fun will begin before groups start lining up..

“Beforehand, come down to Haddad Riverfront Park at 5:00. We’ll have hot chocolate, candy canes, music, lots of fun stuff,” Spencer said.

The parade starts at 7 p.m. Thursday.