Charleston Police welcome second largest class of officers in 20 years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of Charleston has hired its second largest class of police officers in 20 years.

Eight new officers were sworn-in at Charleston City Hall on Monday morning.

Candace Rose, 41, of Beckley, is among the new officers. She was the only woman in the group to take an oath and said she hopes to serve as an inspiration.

“Hopefully I set an example for others females that even at my age, and being a female, a life change like this is still very possible,” Rose said.

Rose said she wanted to join the Charleston Police Department because of the array of opportunities. She’s interested in joining the CPD Dive Team.

“A rescue and recovery would be really rewarding for families and closure within itself,” she said.

Working in the K-9 Unit and as a detective with the Criminal Investigations Department also peak her interest.

Rose said she’s always wanted to serve the public.

“I come from a family that has always worked in the public sector and public sector so I always felt like it was my calling,” she said.

“You’re heroes and you’re getting ready to earn it,” @CharlestonPDWV Chief Tyke Hunt tells 8 new police officers at a swearing in ceremony today at Charleston City Hall. It’s the second largest group of officers hired in the city in the last 20 years. @580WCHS pic.twitter.com/w8cjk6obit — Carrie Hodousek (@CarrieHodousek) October 31, 2022

The eight new hires brings the department to 168 officers of the allotted 173 positions.

Chief Tyke Hunt said their goal is prepare the officers before they head to the state Police Academy in January.

“We try to bring them on board ahead of time,” Hunt said. “We hire them now, we put them to work and we get them in shape for the state Police Academy to give them the most chance for success there and then we can put them on the streets after the academy.”

Hunt said they also made the hires now to stay ahead of the competition.

“If we don’t hire them now, someone will hire them next week,” he said.

Recent pay increases and a number of opportunities to grow within the department have been a huge draw in their recruitment efforts, Hunt said.

“We’ve received several raises over the last 3.5 years that have put us up and made us competitive with everyone else,” he said.

The new officers will receive 12 weeks of training at the state Police Academy in Institute. Officers will then attend a 40 hour orientation before starting the Charleston Police Department 20 week Field Training Program where they will be directly supervised, trained and observed throughout.

The last time the city hired a large group was in 2005 with 9 police officers.

A list of the eight new officers is as follows: