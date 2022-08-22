Charleston police to increase foot patrols at schools, West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says his department is working to reduce gun violence in and around schools as students head back to class.

“What you’re going to see different this year is more frequent foot patrols from those who are not assigned to those schools,” Hunt said on Monday’s “580 Live” heard on 580-WCHS.

With the rise in mass shootings across the nation, Hunt said they want to be proactive and increase their presence in the community.

Those additional patrols will also be set up on the West Side where several shootings have happened in recent weeks. The latest shooting occurred in the 900 block of Central Avenue on Sunday morning. A man was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital.

“The cause is just bad folks most often from out of town,” Hunt said citing the city’s recent crime wave.

The way to address the problem is to increase community engagement, Hunt said.

“The cure is what we’ve done in the past, and that’s why we have such a high solve rate here in Charleston and that’s because of community engagement. They’re coming to the police because of the relationships we’ve built over time. It’s through that collaboration together that we’re going to make our streets safer,” he said.

One tip Hunt is offering to parents is to limit social media posts about their child’s school.

“They’ll post a picture of their child ‘hey, it’s their first day of third grade’ and here’s their name and here’s their teacher’s name,” he said. “That’s a lot of information to put out on social media, so I want to caution parents about how much they put out there about their kids.”

The Charleston Police Department is currently recruiting more officers as they try to fill remaining vacancies. Hunt said a lot of that has to do with people retiring.

“Right now we are down a little bit and we’ve been lower. You’re going to see that because with every large agency, you hire in waves,” he said. “When those folks that are able to retire, you hire them in a large group, 20 years from now the same chiefs will be dealing with the same problem again.”