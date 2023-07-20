Charleston police seeking public’s help in 2012 missing persons case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police are working several leads in an 11-year-old missing persons case and are seeking the public’s help.

Police said Deborah Hunter, 55, of Madison, was last seen in Charleston in July 2012.

Hunter was staying in a shelter at the time, police said.

Investigators have said they’ve also received information that Hunter was seen in Madison at about the same time she was reported missing.

“We are asking the public for any assistance with this investigation,” Charleston police said in a Thursday news release. “We have several leads in the case, and we believe additional information can be obtained with the public’s assistance.”

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD Chief of Detectives Richie Basford, 304-348-6480.