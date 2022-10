CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police officers on Friday began a search for a man accused of shooting a woman and her dog.

Gregory Ray, 35, allegedly shot 28-year-old Rachel Hall in the chest and the woman’s dog. Officers discovered Hall and the dog around noon in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue.

Officers described Hall and her dog as in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information about Ray’s whereabouts should call Metro 911 or the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-6400.