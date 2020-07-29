Charleston police search for accused murderer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police are looking for a Charleston woman indicted this week in connection with a June 2019 murder.

Samantha Slater, aka Samantha O’Brien, 33, of Charleston, was indicted on felony counts of first degree murder, robbery, burglary and sexual assault. She allegedly played a role in the murder of Charleston resident Adam Swim, 41, who died of a gunshot wound to the head in an Ash Street residence. A woman inside the home was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Police had previously charged Lasalle Burnette in Swim’s murder. He’s been in jail and was also indicted this week.

Slater/O’Brien had not been mentioned as a suspect until the indictment was secured this week.

Charleston police are seeking the public’s help in locating Slater. Calls can be made to Metro Communications, 304-348-8111 or the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480.