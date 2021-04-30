Charleston police release video, information following West Side shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department is investigating an incident Friday in which police officers shot a man on the city’s West Side.

Police released body camera footage during a news conference showing an interaction Friday afternoon between multiple officers and 33-year-old Denaul Dickerson near the intersection of Washington Street West and Greendale Drive.

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said officers responded to the area after reports of someone threatening to stab another person. After officers confronted Dickerson and spoke to him, he ran into traffic and pulled out a knife. Dickerson can be heard saying “I’m not doing this with y’all. Y’all are going to kill me,” I’m not going back to jail” and “Kill me.” Officers ordered Dickerson multiple times to drop the knife.

Dickerson took an aggressive stance and lunged toward officers, in which two officers responded by shooting Dickerson.

Hunt said Dickerson is receiving treatment and is in stable condition.

Hunt said after detectives compile information related to the case, including statements from witnesses and videos, the department’s Professional Standards Division will conduct an evaluation. The Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will also review the information.