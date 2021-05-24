Charleston police officers will not be charged for Dickerson shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police officers who shot a man who allegedly lunged at officers while holding a knife will not face charges for their actions.

WCHS-TV reported Monday the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will not pursue criminal charges related to the April shooting of Denaul Dickerson due to a pending felony case.

Dickerson, 33, of Charleston is accused of attempted unlawful assault after he lunged at police officers holding a knife. Police responded to a scene near Washington Street West and Greendale Derive after calls of a person making threats to someone.

Officers shot Dickerson twice, and he was hospitalized for a week.

There was only one officer at the scene with a Taser.