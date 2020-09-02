Charleston police officers give kids snow cones as part of building community relationships

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Police Chief ‘Tyke’ Hunt and his department participated in another community engagement event on Wednesday as part of his drive to strengthen community relations.

Dozens of officers offered free snow cones to area kids in three locations Wednesday afternoon including the 2nd Avenue Center, Switzer Center and the Save-a-Lot parking lot all on the West Side.

“We are going to bring community policing back to Charleston. Not that it ever left but we want to have a stronger foothold than we have had in the past,” Hunt told 580-WCHS.

Hunt, who began as chief in February, said he has established programs for community engagement including officers-in-training to approach community members in a non-law enforcement manner and speak with them.

“I hope all law enforcement across the country begin to realize that it is through your community that you’re going to be able to best accomplish protect and serve, and keep everybody safe,” Hunt said.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin also participated in the snow cones event.