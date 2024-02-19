Charleston Police officers approve of city’s newly-appointed Chief of Police, Scott Dempsey

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Following the official appointment of over a 20-year Charleston Police Department veteran, Scott Dempsey as the new Chief of Police Friday, his fellow officers say he is the right man for the job.

Eighteen-year veteran with Charleston Police, Jason Webb was also appointed Friday by Dempsey to serve alongside him as Deputy Chief of Police. Webb said Dempsey upholds any role he is serving in with dignity and integrity.

He said it’s very honoring that someone who values those qualities like Dempsey does would also see those qualities in himself enough for him to promote him to such a position.

“That’s why I’m glad he’s the chief that picked me for this position, because he’s just so even-handed, he’s intelligent, he’s done this job for a long time, and he really knows what the City of Charleston needs, and we may have not gotten that if we would have gone a different route,” said Webb.

Dempsey has served on the Charleston Police Department for 23 years and has made many successful career transitions and advances. His most recent role has been as Interim Chief of Police with the department which he has upheld since mid-August of 2023.

However, prior to that, Dempsey served in Webb’s now current role as Deputy Chief of Police from 2020 to 2023, as well as the Warrants Division Commander, Housing Liaison Officer, and Information Services Commander.

Webb said Dempsey is always fair.

“Whether he’s got to discipline someone, whether he’s your friend, whether you may have slighted him in the past, he’s going to treat you the same every time,” said Webb.

In addition to the other previous roles, Dempsey also served as Chief Firearms Instructor, Detective in the Criminal Investigation Division, along with various temporary assignments throughout his over two-decade long career.

Lieutenant Mark Kinder, who has been serving on the department for about 19 years, said after working with Dempsey for a number of those years in different capacities, such as the Criminal Investigation Division, he got to know him well and agrees that there’s no better one for the job.

“My whole career he’s been here and I’ve worked with him every day I’ve been here, he’s just a great guy, a great leader, a great person more than anything,” said Kinder.

As the Chief of Police, Dempsey is responsible for overseeing the entire force and all of its operations and assignments, as well as coordinate with other departments and outside agencies.

Kinder said it’s no easy job, with phones ringing 24/7 and a lot of time away from family. However, he said Dempsey has the right character and demeanor to handle it.

“Scott has a great head on his shoulders and he’s going to be the person that can equal it out, be able to be a family man and do what he has to do for the department to lead us, and again, you couldn’t pick a better leader than Chief Dempsey,” said Kinder.

As well as all of the various positions Dempsey has served in at the Charleston Police Department, he is also a certified Law Enforcement Instructor for the state of West Virginia, and is certified in homicide investigations, property and fraud investigations, leadership techniques, and community service.

He has been recognized by Federal Law Enforcement Agencies for his work with CPD and his investigative work with state and federal prosecutor offices.

“It has been an honor and privilege to work alongside the men and women of the Charleston Police Department for more than two decades, “Dempsey said in a statement. “I am truly grateful and humbled to serve with our officers as the Chief of Police and I am committed to our continued efforts to ensure the well-being of our community through robust public safety initiatives and to build lasting relationships with those who live, work, and visit our Capital City.”

Dempsey also serves as current Vice President of the West Virginia Chief of Police Association.

He is a graduate of West Virginia University and has a bachelor degree with an emphasis in criminal justice.

Dempsey was officially sworn in as Chief of Police by Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin during a ceremony on Friday.