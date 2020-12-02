Charleston police officer will not survive shooting, officials say

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston police officer will not survive after being shot on the job.

Charleston officials on Wednesday confirmed the condition of Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

“Her family still needs your prayers,” Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said at a news conference. “Officer Cassie Johnson is going to leave an amazing legacy for every woman in this city. We love Cassie. We love her family.”

Johnson, 28, was removed from life support. Officials noted she is an organ donor.

Her condition was announced at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital a day after she was critically injured while responding to a parking complaint on the city’s Garrison Avenue.

Johnson joined the Charleston Police Department in January 2019. She previously worked as a city humane officer, according to Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt, who oversaw Johnson’s background check prior to her hiring.

“She decided she wanted to better serve the citizens of Charleston,” he said.

Johnson, a Charleston native, told MetroNews affiliate WCHS-AM being a police officer was a dream come true.

“I’ve been working extremely hard over the last year to get ready for it. I am really happy to finally getting to follow my dreams in working with Charleston PD,” she said. “I am able to work with a great group of guys and help out the city.”

Johnson was the first officer Goodwin swore in upon becoming mayor.

“To say that we’re hurting as a city and as a first responder community is the understatement of the year,” Goodwin told WCHS-AM earlier Wednesday.

Goodwin, Hunt and Johnson’s mother, Cheryl Johnson, spoke at a vigil held Wednesday evening at Laidley Field. Cheryl Johnson, noticing the crowd of residents and first responders, said she is touched by the city’s support.

“I never dreamed until this happened how many people in this community loved her,” she said through tears. “That means more to many than anything in this world.”

During an appearance on Wednesday’s “MetroNews Talkline,” Hunt identified the suspect in the shooting as Joshua Marcellus Phillips, 38, of Charleston.

Phillips was wounded Tuesday and remained hospitalized on Wednesday. His condition was not announced.

Initially, Charleston Police charged Phillips with attempted murder of an officer, but he was expected to face additional charges.

WCHS-TV reported Charleston police officers had responded to Garrison Avenue in January for a call about Phillips allegedly assaulting his brother with a handgun.

After being stopped elsewhere in connection with that, Phillips was found to be driving on a license that had been revoked for a 2016 DUI charge.

Court records showed he was out of jail on a personal recognizance bond for that pending case. Phillips had faced other charges prior to that.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

MetroNews reporters Shauna Johnson, Jake Flatley, Alex Thomas, and Brad McElhinny contributed to this story.