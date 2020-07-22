Charleston police officer recovering after attack

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston police officer is recovering after being attacked Wednesday at the city’s Greyhound bus station.

Patrolman Chelsea McCoy responded around 5:30 a.m. to the bus station, where she saw 31-year-old Anthony Gamble throwing rocks at a bus.

According to a Charleston Police Department press release, McCoy approached Gamble, of Baltimore, and asked why he was throwing rocks at the bus. Gamble then stated he would throw a rock at her.

“The suspect then began approaching McCoy is an aggressive manner and assaulted her with the rock. McCoy eventually ended up on the ground with the suspect on top of her,” the police department said. “Gamble is a larger person than McCoy and was able to stay on top of her. Gamble then began hitting McCoy with his fists in the face and head. She began screaming for help and soon after, Gamble attempted to disarm McCoy’s duty weapon by grabbing it trying to get it out of the holster.”

Backup officers were able to get Gamble off of McCoy.

McCoy was taken to the hospital for treatment for cuts and bruises. She was allowed to go home to recover. Gamble is charged with disarming or attempting to disarm an officer, malicious assault of a police officer and obstructing an officer.