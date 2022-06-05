Charleston police obtain warrant for Saturday shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police have obtained a warrant for a Beckley man following a fatal shooting.

Meeko Harris, 23, is wanted for the death of 27-year-old James Daugherty. Police officers responded early Saturday morning to a parking lot located at Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard for a reported shooting. They found Daugherty with multiple gunshot wounds; he died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The warrants cite Harris for first-degree murder and wanton endangerment. According to the Charleston Police Department, he has ties to the Charleston and Beckley areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.