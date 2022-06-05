Charleston police obtain warrant for Saturday shooting

Posted by on in
Share on Google

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police have obtained a warrant for a Beckley man following a fatal shooting.

Meeko Harris, 23, is wanted for the death of 27-year-old James Daugherty. Police officers responded early Saturday morning to a parking lot located at Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard for a reported shooting. They found Daugherty with multiple gunshot wounds; he died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The warrants cite Harris for first-degree murder and wanton endangerment. According to the Charleston Police Department, he has ties to the Charleston and Beckley areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Share on Google