Charleston police make arrest in fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police arrested a man Tuesday following a shooting at a home near Kanawha City.

According to the Charleston Police Department, officers were called to the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road around 4:40 p.m. Officers found 76-year-old Vestal Frederick Harper leaving the scene upon their arrival. Officers stopped Harper and detained him.

Other officers found Nancy Belcher, 72, at 734 Lower Donnally Rd. Authorities stated Nancy Belcher had been shot multiple times. She died at the scene.

Vestal Harper has been charged with first-degree murder.

Tuesday’s incident marks the third fatal shooting in West Virginia’s capital city since Friday. Shavan Vondell Collins allegedly shot Dontaze Mosley in the 1400 block of Frame Street. Officers shot Samuel Paul Ranson during an altercation on Saturday, in which Ranson killed a police canine.