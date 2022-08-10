Charleston police looking for weekend shooting suspect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department is looking for a suspect in a weekend shooting.

Authorities responded around 7:30 Saturday evening to a shots-fired call at the 1300 building of the Renaissance Circle apartment complex. Around 30 minutes following the call, a victim walked into a local emergency room with two gunshot wounds to his right side.

The person — Vincent “Jamaal” Beatty, 44, of Ravenswood — told officers he was visiting a friend when a male figure pulled out a gun and started shooting at him multiple times. The police department said Beatty described the suspect as a “light skin black male.”

Surveillance cameras captured the victim and the suspect leaving an apartment and running down a hallway.

Anyone with information should call the police department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.