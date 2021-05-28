Charleston police looking for suspect in 7th Avenue shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police are investigating a Friday shooting near 7th Avenue.

Authorities responded to a reported shooting in an alley near the 1700 block of 7th Avenue. Officers found evidence of a shooting and later discovered a victim, 32-year-old Gregory Lamont Mitchell Jr., on Dooley Lane.

Police said Mitchell and an unknown male got into an altercation, in which the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots. Mitchell was shot in the arm. The suspect ran toward the intersection of 7th Avenue and Rebecca Street.

Mitchell was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers described the suspect as a tall Black male with a skinny figure. He also had dreadlocks.

Anyone with information should contact Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.